Ireland set to price 6 billion euros of seven-year bonds

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Ireland is set to price 6 billion euros of seven-year bonds on Tuesday, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

This is more than Ireland was expected to raise from the new issue initially.

The bond, which saw final demand of over 33 billion euros, is set to price at 32 basis points over the mid-swap level, according to the lead manager.

BNP Paribas, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are lead managers. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)