Ireland's 10-year bond yield falls 10 bps, eyes Brexit newsflow

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ireland’s 10-year government bond yield fell 10 basis points at the trading session’s open on Friday, as investors awaited further news after Irish Prime Minister’s comment the previous day that a Brexit deal could still be clinched this month.

The yield briefly fell as low as -0.01%, back into negative territory, after a sharp sell-off on Thursday - the biggest one-day rise since January - had seen it scale its highest level since the start of August.

A deal, which would help the UK to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion could still happen, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday after what he called a very positive meeting with Boris Johnson.. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao)