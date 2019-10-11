UPDATE 1-Irish bonds rally as hopes rise for a Brexit agreement

(Adds context, quotes, euro zone government bond moves)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Irish government bonds rallied on Friday, outperforming their euro zone peers, after the Irish prime minister said a Brexit agreement could still be clinched this month.

The 10-year yield fell as much as 10 basis points at the session’s open, briefly falling into negative territory at -0.01% and reversing a sell-off on Thursday.

Thursday’s sell-off pushed the 10-year yield to its biggest one-day rise since January and its highest since the start of August.

“Bond markets are basically responding to the positive news in the UK,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at TD Securities. “I think generally if you get the deal done, it should be supportive of Irish bonds ... “

A deal that would help the UK leave the European Union in an orderly fashion could still happen, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday, after what he called a very positive meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson..

The chief Brexit negotiators for the EU and Britain met for breakfast on Friday.

Thursday’s Irish bond sell-off was also caused by the country’s 2 billion-euro syndicated bond sale. That put pressure on yields, which tend to go up as investors make room for new supply.

Meanwhile, benchmark German 10-year government bond yields were set for their first weekly rise in a month on Friday, as geopolitical risks eased following the first day of trade talks between the United States and China.

After declining for three straight weeks, the yield was up 9 bps this week at -0.50%.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday. Business groups hoped the two sides might ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff increase scheduled for next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China’s top trade negotiator, stirring hopes for an agreement.

“I would say with regard to the sell-off, the expectations are quite high that they will reach a partial deal or something like that,” said DZ Bank strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

“The whole market today is dependent on the meeting between Trump and the Chinese president,” he said, expecting volatility during the session.

Most 10-year government bond yields were up to 1 bp lower on Friday . (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Larry King)