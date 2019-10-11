UPDATE 2-Irish bonds rally as hopes rise for a Brexit agreement

(Updates with news, market reaction, adds chart)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Irish government bonds rallied on Friday, outperforming their euro zone peers on hopes that a Brexit deal was in sight.

A deal that would help Britain leave the European Union in an orderly fashion could still happen, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday, after what he called a very positive meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson..

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, meanwhile, had a “constructive” meeting with his British counterpart Stephen Barclay on Friday, a spokeswoman for the bloc’s executive said.

The discussions stoked optimism across financial markets, with the pound notching up its biggest two-day rally since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

JP Morgan said it now expects Britain and the EU to reach a withdrawal agreement, which would govern the two sides’ future relationship on matters such as trade, while Deutsche Bank said it was now more optimistic on Brexit.

The optimism pushed Ireland’s 10-year bond yield down as much as 10 basis points at the session’s open, briefly falling into negative territory at -0.01% and reversing a sell-off on Thursday.

With the yield down 6 basis points (bps) on the day, it is having its best day since August.

Thursday’s sell-off had pushed the 10-year yield to its biggest one-day rise since January and its highest since the start of August.

“Bond markets are basically responding to the positive news in the UK,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at TD Securities. “I think generally if you get the deal done, it should be supportive of Irish bonds ... “

Thursday’s Irish bond sell-off was also fuelled by the country’s 2 billion-euro syndicated bond sale. That put pressure on yields, which tend to go up as investors make room for new supply.

Meanwhile, benchmark German 10-year government bond yields were set for their first weekly rise in a month on Friday, as geopolitical risks eased following trade talks between the United States and China.

After declining for three straight weeks, the yield was up 12 bps this week at -0.46%.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday. Business groups hoped the two sides might ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff increase scheduled for next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China’s top trade negotiator, stirring hopes of an agreement.

“I would say with regard to the sell-off, the expectations are quite high that they will reach a partial deal or something like that,” said DZ Bank strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

Most 10-year government bond yields were 2 bps higher on Friday .

Meanwhile, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi continued to urge euro zone governments to boost spending; he said the bank could raise interest rates sooner if they loosen their own purse strings to support the economy.

The comments come after the publication of the ECB minutes which further revealed divisions within the central bank regarding a stimulus package announced on Sept. 12.