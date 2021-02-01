Record issuance, record demand for euro area January government bond sales

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments raised a record 48.8 billion euros of funding in January via syndicated bond sales, backed by record order books from investors jostling for scarce sovereign debt from the bloc.

Syndicated sales, where debt management offices hire banks to sell bonds directly to investors, were the highest ever for the first month of the year, according to Dealogic data going back to 2010, eclipsing the previous record of 48.25 billion euros set in 2019.

And a record eight euros of demand chased every euro of issuance, according to a Reuters analysis of Refinitiv IFR data, up from around six last January.

Demand was strong across the credit spectrum. AA-rated France received 75 billion euros in orders for its 50-year bond to raise 7 billion euros. Greece, with a “junk” score of BB/BB-, saw bids of 29 billion euros for its 3.5 billion-euro 10-year deal.

Bankers arranging the deals said the scale of demand reflected investors’ scramble to get hold of bonds. Purchases by the European Central Bank are expected to exceed the new debt supply from governments this year.

The ECB upped its pandemic stimulus in December, helping governments like Italy and Spain keep borrowing costs near record lows even as they borrow record amounts to shore up their economies.

“You’ve got investors that are awash with cash, investors that have no reason to delay as there are no expectations for significant interest rises and finally the back-up of the central banks,” said Pierre Blandin, global head of sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets at Credit Agricole CIB.

“That was a pretty good recipe for highly successful transactions and that’s why we’ve seen massive order books for most of the very large transactions.”

Mark Holman, chief executive officer of TwentyFour Asset Management, said ECB asset purchases meant euro zone government bonds were in a strong technical position, with demand outstripping supply.

Another factor, Holman said, was the European Union’s COVID-19 recovery fund, which had also changed global perspectives on the safety of European sovereigns and diminished euro-area break-up risks.

There’s “no question” that that’s brought more people in to buying European government debt, Holman said.

Still, there were some reminders that the yield hunt has limits.

When Spain halved the yield premium it had initially offered over an existing bond on its new 10-year issue, investor demand fell to 55 billion euros from the 130 billion euros registered earlier.

When it re-opened a 2027 bond via auction -- the more common way governments raise debt -- demand fell by over 70% compared with the previous sale.

Spain’s syndication “was a good lesson because yes, markets are great, the ECB buys everything and supports this strong bid in the market that we have, but ultimately there is a limit through which you can’t push,” said a banker who arranged some of the bond sales.