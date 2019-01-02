Bonds News
January 2, 2019 / 7:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian 10-yr yield hits 3-1/2 month low after lawmakers endorse budget deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs hit a new 3-1/2 month low on Wednesday, as markets reopened for the first time after Italian lawmakers passed the government’s 2019 budget late in 2018.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond dipped as much as seven basis points in early European trade to 2.702 percent, the lowest since Sept. 11.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened to 248 basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Tom Finn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below