October 9, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian 2-year yield hits highest since late May, report says Italy PM could meet investors

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Short-dated Italian government bond yields hit their highest level since a brutal sell off in late May even as a report said that the government is planning roadshows to support Italian bonds.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giuseppe Tria could do a roadshow to support the country’s government bonds, according to a report by Italian paper La Stampa.

Italy’s two-year bond yield was up 3.5 bps at 1.86 percent , having briefly hit 1.958 percent in early trade, it’s highest since May 30.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was up 2 basis points to 3.59 percent in early trade, having briefly touched a fresh 4-1/2 year high of 3.628 percent in early trade.

The closely-watched spread over Germany was at 303 bps. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

