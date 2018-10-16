Italian bond yields edge higher after govt signs off deficit-hiking budget

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose slightly across the board after the country’s anti-establishment government signed off on a deficit-hiking budget that likely sets up a showdown with Brussels.

Italy’s two-year government bond yield rose two basis points to 1.78 percent, while 10-year yields edged higher to 3.56 percent.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread was at 306 bps, not far from a recent five-year peak of around 315 bps. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)