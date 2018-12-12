Italian bond yields fall after media report flags prospect of early election

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell sharply in early Wednesday trade, after a newspaper report raised the prospect of fresh elections early next year.

The League is tempted to go to early elections in March if the European Union decides to discipline Italy and is planning to use the clash with Brussels in its election campaign, the paper added, citing rumors.

“The prospects of an early general election that would be expected to lead to a more stable political situation is something that would get positive attention from BTP investors,” said DZ Bank strategist Andy Cossor referring to Italian debt.

Italian bond yields fell 5 basis points , with 10-year yields at 3.06 percent. That pulled the gap over German Bund yields in to 280 bps from around 285 bps late Tuesday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)