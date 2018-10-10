FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian bond yields fall after Tria says EU collaboration expected on budget

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell on Wednesday after Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria confirmed budget forecasts and said that he expected a collaboration with the EU over the budget.

After hitting multi-year highs on Tuesday, Italian government bond yields fell up to two basis points. Its two-year bond yield fell to 1.70 percent, a session low.

Italy remains at loggerheads with the European Union over its expansive budget plans, though Tria’s comments to parliament on Wednesday, have struck a more conciliatory tone. He confirmed the forecast’s on Italy’s multi-year forecasts but said he expected a collaboration with the EU over the budget. (Reporting by Virginia Furness)

