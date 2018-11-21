Italian bond yields fall ahead of EC budget review

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell early Wednesday, reversing the previous day’s rises, ahead of the European Commission’s assessment of Italy’s draft budgetary plans due for publication later in the day.

Bond yields across the curve fell up to nine basis points in early trade, while the Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened around 10 basis points to 315.9 bps from 324.9 bps on Tuesday.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was last down seven basis points at 3.55 percent, having risen for the previous two sessioins. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Josephine Mason)