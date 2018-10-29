FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian bond yields fall to one-week low after S&P leaves Italy's rating unchanged

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell sharply on Monday, with 10-year borrowing costs hitting a one-week low following a decision by ratings agency Standard & Poor’s to leave Italy’s sovereign rating unchanged.

S&P on Friday left the rating at BBB, two notches above junk, but lowered the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

Relief that there was no ratings downgrade boosted a battered bond market.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell to a one-week low at 3.345 percent and was last down 9 basis points on the day.

That fall narrowed the gap over top-rated German bond yields to 299 bps from around 306 bps late Friday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

