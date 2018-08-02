FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:52 AM / in 21 minutes

Italian bond yields hit five-week highs on political worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs rose sharply on Thursday, with analysts citing renewed worries over tensions within the country’s new anti-establishment government.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond rose three basis points to a five-week high of 2.91 percent , while short-dated two-year yields rose well over 15 bps to 0.95 percent — its highest since late June.

The closely-watched spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields was at its widest in a month at 245 bps. . (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

