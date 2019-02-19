Italian bond yields jump after industrial orders drop

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose 5-6 basis points across the board on Tuesday after data showed industrial orders in the euro zone’s third largest economy dropped 5.3 percent in December over the same month in 2017.

The data served as the latest reminder of the weak outlook for the Italian economy, ending a rally in prices sparked by expectations for a fresh round of cheap multi-year loans for banks by the ECB.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was last up 6 basis points on the day at 1.74 percent, pushing the gap over German 10-year bond yields to 273 bps — 10 bps wider on the day.

As Italian bonds came under renewed selling pressure, safer German 10-year bond yields headed back towards their lowest levels since October 2016 and were last down two bps points at 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Virginia Furness)