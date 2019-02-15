Italian bond yields jump as lawmaker says Italy may have to exit EU

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Friday after League party lawmaker Claudio Borghi said the country could leave the European Union if there were no changes in the bloc after parliament elections in May.

Borghi said the election would be the last chance for populist parties to change Europe, adding: “Either we succeed in changing (Europe) now or we will have to leave.”

Italian 10-year government bond yields, already higher due to general risk aversion and concerns about an upcoming ratings review by Fitch, were nine basis points higher at 2.897 basis points. Two-year yields were up the same amount at 0.581 percent.,

The yield gap over Germany widened 11 bps.