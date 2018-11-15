Italian bond yields pull back after Italy's Borghi denies anti-euro remark

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields pulled back from session highs on Thursday after Claudio Borghi, the economic spokesman of Italy’s ruling League party, denied saying the League will exit the euro zone if it gets a majority at the next election.

Italy’s two-year bond yield was up 3 basis points on the day at 1.37 percent, 2 bps off session highs hit earlier as talk of anti-euro comments from Borghi surfaced in the market.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap narrowed to 315 bps from three-week highs of 317 bps. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)