Italian bond yields reach levels hit before ECB emergency programme

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Italian bonds extended their sell-off on Tuesday, pushing yields to levels not seen since the European Central Bank’s announcement of emergency bond purchases.

The 10-year bond yield rose 21 basis points in late trade to 2.17%, the highest since March 18, when the ECB announced its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) after trading hours.

The gap between Italy and Germany’s 10-year bond yields - effectively the risk premium that the Southern European country pays on its debt - rose 32 bps to 264 bps, the highest since March 19 and very close to pre-PEPP levels.

Italian bonds were under pressure ahead of a European Union summit on Thursday where member countries will try to agree a package to revive economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The sovereign was also under pressure as it is due to sell a hefty 16 billion euros of bonds via a syndication. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Iain Withers)