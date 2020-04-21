Bonds News
April 21, 2020 / 3:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italian bond yields reach levels hit before ECB emergency programme

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Italian bonds extended their sell-off on Tuesday, pushing yields to levels not seen since the European Central Bank’s announcement of emergency bond purchases.

The 10-year bond yield rose 21 basis points in late trade to 2.17%, the highest since March 18, when the ECB announced its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) after trading hours.

The gap between Italy and Germany’s 10-year bond yields - effectively the risk premium that the Southern European country pays on its debt - rose 32 bps to 264 bps, the highest since March 19 and very close to pre-PEPP levels.

Italian bonds were under pressure ahead of a European Union summit on Thursday where member countries will try to agree a package to revive economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The sovereign was also under pressure as it is due to sell a hefty 16 billion euros of bonds via a syndication. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Iain Withers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below