Bonds News
November 15, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Italian bond yields rise after anti-euro comments from Italy's Borghi

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields rose on Thursday, accelerating a fall in safe-haven German bond yields following media reports of anti-euro comments from an Italian official.

Claudio Borghi, the economic spokesman of Italy’s ruling League party, said that if the League gets a majority in the next elections, Italy will exit the euro zone, analysts cited a media report as saying.

Italy’s two-year bond yield rose as much as five basis points to a session high at 1.389 percent and a fall in safe-haven bond yields gathered pace, with German Bund yields falling to 0.35 percent, down 5 bps on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.