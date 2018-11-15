Italian bond yields rise after anti-euro comments from Italy's Borghi

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields rose on Thursday, accelerating a fall in safe-haven German bond yields following media reports of anti-euro comments from an Italian official.

Claudio Borghi, the economic spokesman of Italy’s ruling League party, said that if the League gets a majority in the next elections, Italy will exit the euro zone, analysts cited a media report as saying.

Italy’s two-year bond yield rose as much as five basis points to a session high at 1.389 percent and a fall in safe-haven bond yields gathered pace, with German Bund yields falling to 0.35 percent, down 5 bps on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)