Italian bond yields rise on EU's Oettinger reported comments on Italy draft budget

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a report that European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said Italy’s draft budget for 2019 was not in line with European Union guidelines.

Der Spiegel magazine reported Oettinger as saying a letter from the EU’s Pierre Moscovici would arrive in Rome on Thursday or Friday.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was up six bps on day at 3.52 pct, while Italian short-dated bond yields also turned higher, rising 1.5 bps to 1.61 percent, giving up early falls ,. (Reporting by Virginia Furness, Editing)