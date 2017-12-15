FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Los Angeles
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 15, 2017 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian bond yields set for biggest weekly jump since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was set on Friday for its biggest one-week jump in over five months as talk of a national election in March prompts investors to refocus attention on the political risks facing the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

The Italian parliament will be dissolved between Christmas and New Year, a parliamentary source told Reuters earlier this week, opening the way for national elections in early March that look unlikely to produce a clear winner.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was up 0.5 basis points in early trade at around 1.80 percent. It has risen around 15 bps this week, set for its biggest one-week jump since July, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.