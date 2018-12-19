Italy bond yields tumble on report of budget deal with EU

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields tumbled on Wednesday, narrowing the gap over safer German debt yields, after an Italian official said that Rome had struck a deal with the EU Commission over the 2019 budget.

The news, which broke late Tuesday, signals an end to weeks of wrangling that had shaken bond markets. A source in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s office said a deal was not expected to be formalised until a meeting of EU commissioners on Wednesday.

Italian bond yields were down as much as 11 basis points in early trade. Five-year Italian bond yields fell to around 1.87 percent, the lowest since late September.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap narrowed to around 256 bps, the tightest since late September. That spread stood at 268 bps in late Tuesday trade.