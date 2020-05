LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The closely-watched 10-year bond yield gap between Italy and top-rated Germany fell below 200 basis points on Tuesday for the first time since mid-April, reflecting hopes for a European-wide recovery fund and further European Central Bank stimulus.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell to 1.56%, its lowest level in almost seven weeks, pushing the gap over Germany’s Bund yield to just below 200 basis points . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Huw Jones)