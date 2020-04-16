Italy yields tumble as much as 20 bps, intervention talk swirls

April 16 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell across the curve on Thursday, with two-year yields down as much 20 basis points, sparking renewed speculation of European central bank intervention to tamp down borrowing costs.

Ten-year yields fell 17 bps to 1.74% while 2-year bond yields tumbled to 0.86% and the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened 9 bps to 217 bps.

Yields which surged on Wednesday, eased as markets opened with the European Union saying it wantewd to channel more funds to Italy, Spain and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus, in an updated proposal for the bloc’s 2021-27 joint budget.

“I suspect they (the ECB) are intervening because they have seen early signs of fragmentation between Italy and other countries this week,” said Frederik Ducrozet, global strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

Two other market sources also noted talk of intervention in markets but there was no confirmation.