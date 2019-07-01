Italy's 10-year bond yield below 2% for first time since May 2018

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell below 2% for the first time since May 2018 on Monday, returning to yields not seen since last year’s political crisis and fall out with the European Union over its budget deficit.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell over nine basis points to 1.996% as the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China fuels market optimism, while falling Italian unemployment figures point to some bright spots in its economic outlook.

The spread over safe German Bund yields narrowed to 231 basis points, nearing its tightest levels since late last year. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)