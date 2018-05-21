FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 10-year bond yield gap over Spain at widest in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Italian bonds remained under pressure on Monday from concerns about a spending binge from a planned coalition government, pushing the 10-year yield gap over Spain to its widest since early 2012.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose more than 4 basis points in early trade to 2.26 percent, its highest since early October.

That pushed the gap over benchmark German Bund yields to 169 bps, the widest in seven months, and the difference with Spanish 10-year bond yields to 81 bps — the widest since early 2012. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

