Italy's bond yields drop as Tria commits to restore market confidence

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell on Wednesday after Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Italy will do all it can to recover market confidence.

Tria moved to reassure markets after a volatile early trading session which saw Italian government yields stick close to recent multi-year highs.

He added that the current spread does not reflect Italy’s economic fundamentals from the point of view of debt sustainability.

Italy’s two-year government bond yield was down eight basis points on the day to 1.64 pct, reversing earlier rises, while its 10-year yield was down three basis points to 3.50 percent. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)