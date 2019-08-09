Bonds News
August 9, 2019 / 6:15 AM / in 2 hours

Italy's bond yields rise after Salvini pulls plug on government

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose across the curve in early trade on Friday after League leader Matteo Salvini said the current government is untenable and called for early elections.

Short-dated bond yields were up 14-20 basis points in early trade to their highest level in six weeks, with the two-year bond hitting 0.241%%, up almost 20 bps on the day.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield gap has widened to five-week high of 215 bps. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; editing Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below