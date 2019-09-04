Bonds News
September 4, 2019

Italy's bond yields tumble to new lows after 5-Star votes in favour of PD coalition

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields fell to fresh lows in early Wednesday trade, after members of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement overwhelmingly backed a proposed coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to a fresh record low of 0.82%, while five-year bond yields lurched closer to 0%.

The results of the online ballot of 5-Star members, released late on Tuesday, opens the way for a new government to take office in the coming days.

Italy’s closely-watched 10-year bond yield gap over safer German Bund yields tightened to around 149 bps — its narrowest in more than a year. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

