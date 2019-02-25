Italy's bonds rally after Fitch affirms BBB credit rating

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds outperformed the broader euro zone bond market on Monday, rallying up to 11 basis points after ratings agency Fitch affirmed Italy’s credit rating at BBB.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was down 11 basis points in early trade to 2.74 percent, pushing its spread over higher rated Germany to a three-week low of 259.5 basis points .

Italy’s two-year government bond yield was las down seven basis points on the day to 0.45 percent.

News that President Donald Trump has delayed an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to “productive” trade talks also boosted support for riskier assets. (Reporting by Virginia Furness Editing by Tommy Wilkes)