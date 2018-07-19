Italy's two-year bond yield falls to one-month low

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s short-dated government bond yields tumbled to a one-month low on Thursday, with two analysts citing reported comments from the Italian prime minister that the country’s euro membership is irreversible as a trigger for the move.

The comments came from an interview with Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano, the analysts said.

The yield on two-year Italian government debt, which has born the brunt of worries over the country’s continued membership of the single currency bloc, dropped 9 basis points to a one-month low of 0.526 pct.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond was down 3.5 bps to 2.47 percent, close to a seven-week low of 2.467 percent hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)