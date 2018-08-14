REFILE-Italian bond yields fall after Italy PM, ministers agree must cut debt

(Refiles to fix headline)

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields fell up to 13 basis points in early trade on Tuesday, pulling back from two-month highs, after its government said it had agreed to preserve the stability of state finances and lower public debt.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his top ministers discussed the 2019 budget on Monday, the prime minister’s office said.

Global risk assets were also recovering after two sessions of heavy selling after the Turkish central bank announced measures that would support the lira.

Italy’s 10-year bond fell 8 bps to 3.02 percent, off two-month highs of 3.109 percent set on Monday, with its five year note yield down a 10 bps at 2.298 percent. .

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap, a key measure of risk appetite among euro zone bond investors, narrowed to 270 bps from high of 280 bps on Monday. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)