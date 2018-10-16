UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields fall as Italy's Tria backs expansionary budget

* Tria backing boosts hopes he will stay on in govt

* Italian yields down 5-14 bps across the board

* Italy/Germany yield spread tightens to 297 bps

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds background, quote, updates prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields dropped across the board on Tuesday, narrowing the spread over German peers, after Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria defended the country’s deficit hiking budget, boosting hopes he would stay on in government.

While Italy’s expansionary budget, officially signed off on Monday, likely sets up a showdown with Brussels, a lot of those concerns were already priced in, so investors on Tuesday focused on Tria’s comments instead.

He said he was confident he could explain to the Commission that Italy needed to raise spending to offset a slowing economy, and described the 2.4 percent deficit target as “normal”.

The economy minister is seen by investors as a key moderating influence in government, particularly on the two deputy prime ministers and main anti-establishment figures Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio.

“The most important reason (for the drop in yields) is that Tria is continuing to stick to the government and defending the budget, this is taken positively by the market,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

“We have already priced in a lot of negative news on Italy, so maybe for some investors it’s starting to look interesting again.”

Italian bond yields were down between five and 14 basis points in early trade, with two-year yields 14 bps lower to a one-week low of 1.60 percent and 10-year yields down eight bps at 3.48 percent.

The closely watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened 11 basis points to 297 bps, moving further away from a five-year peak of around 315 bps hit last week.

Some large bond fund managers have said recently that the higher Italian yields are proving attractive.

JPMorgan Asset Management’s Nick Gartside was last week reported as saying some of the funds within the group are increasing exposure to Italian bonds.

Other analysts attributed the drop in Italian yields to a general improvement in risk sentiment, with world markets calming a touch after the wild swings of last week.

Indeed, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were also lower on the day, albeit by only a basis point each.

High-grade euro zone government bond yields were unchanged on Tuesday, having dropped sharply over the past week on a bid for safe assets.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, was steady at 0.50 percent, hovering above two-week lows of 0.478 percent hit on Monday.

This could drop lower after the ZEW research institute releases its latest survey on German investor morale at 0900 GMT if analysts are accurate in their expectation that the indicator will edge down slightly. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Andrew Heavens)