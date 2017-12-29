UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields hit 2-mth high as March 4 election day confirmed

* Italian yields spike after Italian parliament dissolved

* Analyst warns of further volatility as election day approaches

* German yields also at 2-month high ahead of inflation data (Adds quote, background)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose to fresh two-month highs on Friday after the president dissolved parliament on Thursday afternoon and a general election was scheduled for March 4.

The vote is expected to produce a hung parliament which could result in instability and possible market turbulence for the euro zone’s third largest economy.

“Even though the risk of an anti-EU government is not as big as 12 months ago, spreads could still widen further as the election day comes closer,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

“Don’t forget also the long term outlook for Italy remains challenging, with high indebtedness and low structural growth. The question for investors is what will happen in the next downturn,” he said.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond rose to 1.978 percent, up three basis points on the day. The bond yield spread over benchmark German Bunds was also at its widest since late October at 154 bps.

The main Italian stock index also underperformed the European stock index, slipping as much as 0.3 percent at one point.

These levels are a far cry from three weeks ago when Italian borrowing costs fell to the lowest in over a year at 1.63 percent, the result of a rally sparked by the European Central Bank’s decision to continue its bond-buying until at least September 2018.

At the time, the spread over the German equivalent, at 134 basis points, was at its tightest since October 2016.

But now Van Vliet said ING’s forecast of a 175-200 bps Italy-German bond yield spread in the run up to the election is looking far more likely that it had at the start of the month.

“At the start of December everyone was like, really? But now it looks highly possible,” he said.

INFLATION INSIGHT

German 10-year borrowing costs also briefly hit a two-month high of 0.436 percent on Friday ahead of the release of inflation data from the bloc’s largest economy, though it was flat by 0900 GMT.

The euro zone economy has surged in 2017, but the corresponding inflation boost hasn’t been quite as convincing, particularly when stripping out the effect of higher oil prices.

“The dip in core inflation is set to be followed by lower headline inflation today and next month. Whether the market looks through these falls is debatable,” Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

In an early indication of how the German number - due at 1300 GMT - could pan out, consumer prices in the state of Saxony rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in December, lower than the two percent inflation recorded in November. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker, Editing by William Maclean)