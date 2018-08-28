UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields hit three-month high as spending worries mount

* Italy’s 10-year yield at highest since May 29 sell off

* Di Maio tells Italian paper deficit could exceed 3 pct

* High-grade yields unchanged after Monday’s sharp rise

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds quotes, background, updates prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield hit a three-month high on Tuesday on concerns over the country’s spending policies and ahead of bond auctions later in the week.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told an Italian newspaper that the country’s public deficit could exceed the European Union’s ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.

The country is also scheduled to raise 7.5 billion euros in a bond auction on Thursday.

“Di Maio’s comments that he can’t rule out the deficit limit and the citizen’s income and tax cuts should be implemented in 2019 are the clear driver for higher yields,” said DZ Bank strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

“There are concerns over the state debt as well as how this affects Italy’s relationship with Brussels.”

Separately, Di Maio also threatened in a Facebook post to veto the EU’s seven-year budget plan should the bloc not do more to share the burden of migrant arrivals.

Italy’s 10-year yield rose to a three-month high of 3.20 percent in early trades on Tuesday, up more than 3 basis points on the day, while the closely watched spread over Germany was at 282 bps, nearly 20 bps wider than this time last week .

Five-year borrowing costs were up 5 bps to 2.47 percent, the highest level since early June.

The concern over Italian public spending is rooted in the country’s already-high debt levels. With a debt-to-GDP ratio of over 130 percent, it is one of the most indebted nations in Europe barring Greece.

There are also concerns over the country’s credit rating, with each of the three main credit ratings agencies due to review Italy’s rating in the coming weeks.

Higher-grade euro zone government bond yields were unchanged on the day, holding on to Monday’s sharp rises.

German 10-year borrowing costs, the benchmark for the region, were unchanged at 0.375 percent, hovering near the two-week high hit on Tuesday on optimism over global trade and on indications of a strengthening euro zone economy.

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute- settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact . (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Jamie McGeever, Larry King)