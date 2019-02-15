UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields jump as lawmaker says Italy may have to exit EU

* Italian bonds sell-off after Borghi Europe threat

* Spanish bonds around 1 bps after election call

* German 10-year holds close to 10 bps (Updates throughout, includes broader market detail)

By Virginia Furness and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields jumped on Friday after League party lawmaker Claudio Borghi said the country could leave the European Union if there were no changes in the bloc after parliament elections in May.

Borghi said the election would be the last chance for populist parties to change Europe, adding: “Either we succeed in changing (Europe) now or we will have to leave.”

The comments revived concerns about Italy’s commitment to the euro, a fear that rattled markets last year.

Italian 10-year government bond yields, already higher on general risk aversion and concerns about a coming ratings review by Fitch, were up nine basis points at 2.89 percent. Two-year yields were up the same amount at 0.57 percent.

The yield gap over Germany widened 11 bps.

“The market generally knows Mr Borghi has these views but I think what he perhaps doesn’t understand is how markets function,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho in London.

“So when he repeats these comments, investors price in more risk for Italian debt and that impacts corporates and ultimately Italian financial conditions.”

Spanish government bond yields meanwhile pulled back from the day’s highs hit after Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election for April 28.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were last up around a basis point at 1.25 percent, having touched 1.27 percent .

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called a snap election for April 28, potentially spelling months of uncertainty in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy, where the political landscape is increasingly fragmented.

Morgan Stanley analysts said that although the chances of fiscal slippage in Spain looked higher than before, the economic outlook appeared solid and they remained bullish on the country’s bonds in the medium term.

“The macro fundamentals remain robust in absolute terms and relative to the semi-core - a view which we don’t think is yet fully priced in by the market,” wrote rates strategist Robert Brown.

He said a dovish stance from the European Central Bank would provide broad support for peripheral debt this year as investors reach for yield and the ECB seeks to contain volatility.

Rabobank rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said that he expected some spread widening as the election date approaches, particularly in light of impending European elections.

“If you want to short Italy or Spain, it is very expensive from a carry perspective, so people want to put it off for as long as possible,” he said.

He added that Spain’s debt metrics will likely suffer more than Italy in the event of a broader economic downturn because despite having higher growth, its government has not been able to reduce its debt.

Elsewhere, Germany’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield held close to 0.10 percent while other core 10-year yields , were largely flat on the day.