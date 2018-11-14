UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields jump as Rome sticks to deficit target

(Updates with more detail, adds comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields hit three-week highs on Wednesday, widening the gap over top-rated German peers, after Italy re-submitted its 2019 budget to the European Commission with unchanged growth and budget deficit assumptions but falling debt targets.

Yields on higher-rated bonds in the euro zone fell on renewed volatility in Italy, a slide in oil prices and news that Germany’s economy contracted for the first time since 2015 in the third quarter.

But it was the details of Italy’s new draft budget that gripped bond investors at the open of trade. EU fiscal rules require highly indebted governments such as Italy to cut their structural deficit and debt every year.

In the revised budget, Rome sees its public debt falling to 129.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, to 127.3 percent in 2020 and to 126.0 percent in 2021 from the 130.9 percent Rome expects this year.

Italy stuck to its previous plan to raise its structural deficit, by 0.8 percent of GDP next year, rather than cut it as required under EU rules. That means Rome remains on a collision course with the Commission.

Consequently, Italian bond yields rose 8 to 9 basis points on the day across maturities, marking Italy out once again as the weak spot in European fixed-income markets.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose 9 bps to a three-week high at 3.54 percent, pushing the gap over benchmark 10-year German Bund yields to 314 bps from around 303 bps late on Tuesday.

“I’m not surprised the market is trading this way and we need to see more signs of a compromise on the budget before we get relief for Italian markets,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

With the exception of Italy, most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were 1 to 2 bps lower on the day.

Data showing GDP in Germany — Europe’s biggest economy — shrank by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter boosted a perception that interest rates in the bloc will remain low for some time.

Tuesday’s 7 percent slide in oil prices added to a perception of subdued inflation in the currency bloc.

At the same time, the fall in bond yields was also limited by upcoming supply. In addition, a draft Brexit deal between the UK and European Union reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 2 bps at 0.39 percent. Germany will sell 30-year bonds later in the day.