UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields rise as tensions over budget resurface

* Ansa reports 5-Star may seek econ minister’s resignation

* 5-Star denies report, but yields stay higher

* Report shows continued tensions within government

* German 10-yr yield dips, but still near 5-week high (Updates with more details)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday, reversing direction after renewed signs of tension within the governing coalition in Rome over the 2019 budget.

State news agency Ansa said one of the parties in the coalition, the 5-Star Movement, would seek the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria if he did not approve 10 billion euros in the budget for a universal income for the poor, which is its flagship policy promise.

The party denied the report on Wednesday but Italian yields held higher, indicating that markets remain concerned about the outlook for the country’s finances.

“The stories highlight that there are struggles within the new government because if you want to keep the budget deficit in check, you need to compromise on your election policies,” said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.

“This shows that not all is well and underlines that markets remain nervous, and will trade on headlines over the next couple of weeks.”

Italian bond yields rose as much as 2-5 basis points across the curve before pulling back slightly. The 10-year yield was up 1 bps at 2.80 percent — above six-week lows hit a day earlier at around 2.70 percent.

The gap over benchmark German Bund yields widened to almost 240 bps from around 230 bps earlier in the session. .

Italy’s blue-chip stock index, meanwhile, turned negative and was down 0.1 percent

Other 10-year bond yields across the euro zone were down as much as 2-3 basis points,,.

A successful sale of Portuguese debt on Wednesday had helped boost sentiment towards peripheral debt markets but the mood towards Italy will be tested more fully by a bond sale in Rome on Thursday.

There was strong demand at a Spanish sale of 15-year inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday that attracted orders of more than 18 billion euros.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond was down two basis points at 0.42 percent, pulling away from more than five-week highs hit on Tuesday amid a selloff in U.S. Treasuries and as hopes for a Brexit deal, as well as fiscal restraint in Italy, boosted risk appetite.