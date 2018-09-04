UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields tumble as market pessimism over budget recedes

* Italian bond yields drop 12-18 bps across the curve

* Analysts cite soothing budget comments from ministers as driver

* U.S. ISM manufacturing data due later in the day

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday, pulling further away from three-month highs with investors encouraged by soothing comments from Italian ministers on forthcoming budget proposals.

On Monday, sources told Reuters Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria was pushing the parties in the governing coalition to keep next year’s budget deficit below 2 percent of output. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy’s 2019 deficit will not breach the limit set by the European Union.

“I would say the overall price action is quite encouraging and Salvini’s comments yesterday gave the market another push,” Commerzbank rates strategist Christoph Rieger said.

“The overall news and data situation is mixed at best but the fact that the market is able to stabilise underscores there are still some bargain hunters at these levels.”

Investors have shed Italian debt in droves in recent weeks on concerns that the country’s new government would implement spending plans that put its debt pile under strain and breach European Union fiscal rules.

But on Tuesday, Italian bond yields fell 12-18 basis points in early trade , having tumbled between five and nine basis points on Monday.

The two-year yield, down 18 bps, was set for its biggest daily drop in almost three months. It was last trading at 1.27 percent.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread narrowed to 269 basis points, 13 bps tighter on the day and 20 bps tighter than last week’s close.

However, they are still at elevated levels. Italy’s benchmark 10-year bond yield at 3.08 percent is 60 bps higher and the spread over Germany 62 bps wider than its July trough.

This reflects that concerns about Italy’s public finances and relationship with the EU is still elevated.

Rieger of Commerzbank said he was still nervous about earlier comments from Salvini and his fellow Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio indicating they will implement the will of the people rather than the will of the ratings agencies.

The comments were made after ratings agency Fitch on Friday changed Italy’s rating outlook to “negative” from “stable”. Moody’s and S&P Global are also due to review Italy’s rating by the end of October.

In addition, DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said Italian bond yields have proved volatile in recent weeks.

“The intra-day pattern in Italian bonds we have noticed is that yields move downwards in the morning hours and perform weaker in the afternoons,” he said, as was the case on Monday.

With U.S. investors returning after the Labor Day break on Monday, Italian yields could change as the session wears on.

Later on Tuesday, the August ISM manufacturing data from the United States is due, with investors keeping a close watch for any impact of trade tensions on the world’s largest economy.

Euro zone bond yields — with exception of Italy — were a touch higher ahead of this. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was 2 bps higher at 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Angus MacSwan)