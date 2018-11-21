UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields tumble on hopes of Salvini budget compromise

* Yields down as much as 16 bps on day

* Salvini may be open to review budget -La Stampa

* EU Commission set to reply to re-submitted budget (Updates with Salvini comments, adds quotes, chart)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Italy’s government yields fell on Wednesday after reports that Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini may be open to reviewing its 2019 budget, bringing some calm to markets ahead of the European Commission’s reply to the resubmitted draft.

Analysts still expect the European Commission to take disciplinary action over the budget, which it says breaks EU rules.

But hopes of a compromise rose after La Stampa daily said Salvini was ready to reduce planned spending on a citizens’ income and the unwinding of a previous pension reform.

“Everyone is focusing on Salvini,” said Michael Leister, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Italy’s bond yields fell up to 16 basis points, with two-year yields sliding to 1.23 percent.

Ten-year yields tumbled 11 bps to 3.51 percent and were set for their biggest daily drop in almost a month, while the Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened around 12 basis points to 313 bps from 325 bps on Tuesday .

The spread remains some 90 bps wider than the lows of around 225 bps hit in September, showing the elevated risk premium investors are still demanding to hold Italian debt.

Analysts do not expect the European Commission to change its stance immediately.

“The EC won’t back off at this point,” said Commerzbank’s Leister. “They have to take care of their credibility and we’ve had similar comments before. It has passed the point when its just about words, the EC wants action.”

David Vickers, senior portfolio manager at Russell Investments, said he expected further spread-widening before a resolution is reached.

“There is a crunch point coming,” he said. “We think it’s survivable (the budget crisis) but there needs to be more price pain before that point is reached. When the BTP (10-year yield) reaches 4 percent you get a solvency crisis and you start to get the doom loops back again.”

The Commission will publish its opinion on the drafts of all 19 euro zone member states at around 1100 GMT and is expected to bring the case for an Excessive Deficit Procedure against Italy, the first step in a potentially long process.

Italy has already presented a revised budget to Brussels but made no significant changes.

As Italian bond yields fell, Greece’s bond market also recovered slightly from a heavy selloff in the previous session.

The rally in riskier euro zone bonds dented demand for safer debt markets.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond rose 2.3 basis points to 0.37 percent, while other higher quality government bonds were up to three basis points higher. ,.