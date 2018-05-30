UPDATE 1-Italian bonds recoup some losses but key auction test nears

* Italian 2yr yields lower 15 bps after hitting 5yr high

* Italy to sell 5yr, 10yr bonds amid concerns on market access

* Early vote looms in Italy with League, 5SM high in polls (Writes through)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields edged off multi-year highs on Wednesday, with analysts suggesting that Italian investors are using the opportunity to snap up cheap paper after a sharp selloff.

The rebound in sentiment, however, could turn once again if Italy’s auction of benchmark 5-year and 10-year bonds fails to go smoothly later, one of the analysts said. Anything less than a smooth sale could trigger concerns around whether the euro zone’s third-largest economy can maintain market access.

A political crisis has increased speculation around Italy’s continued membership of the single currency and pushed its borrowing costs up sharply to some of the highest levels in years.

On Tuesday night, the possibility of repeat elections in July emerged, with anti-establishment parties the 5-Star Movement and League expected to poll strongly again.

An Italian opinion poll published on Wednesday showed rising support for the right-wing League party compared with its result in the March 4 election while support for the 5-Star Movement held steady.

But while there was a sharp spike in Italian bond yields in early European trade, the market settled as the session wore on.

The yield on 10-year government bonds was eventually down 5 basis points on the day at 3.05 percent, coming off four-year highs of 3.38 percent.

The two-year government bond, focus of recent selling, was down 15 bps at 2.27 percent, having hit its highest level in half a decade in early European trade.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened 13 bps to 2.69 pct at one point compared to Tuesday’s close of 283 bps.

“There’s a bit of dip buying so I guess it’s Italian investors buying, but we have to watch out for what other investors do as the day progresses, especially U.S. investors,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Some analysts were also sceptical of the possibility of Italy leaving the euro, a fear that contributed to the Italian 2-year yield recording its biggest one-day rise since 1992 on Tuesday.

“It’s questionable how credible Italy’s threat of leaving the EU actually is, if push comes to shove,” said Barclays investment strategist Hao Ran Wee, citing blocks in the country’s constitution as the main hurdle.

Ran Wee believes the bond market itself will act as a constraint on anti-establishment parties’ spending plans,

“No investor would lend to the Italian government if they deem it as being unable to pay back its debt,” he said.

The first real test of this will take place later today when Italy sells benchmark five-year and 10-year bonds via auctions, with bids due by 1100 CET and the result expected soon after.

“We personaly think the auctions are even more important than the yield movement,” said Lenz of DZ Bank. “If auctions begin to fail because of lack of demand, Italy would be at risk of losing market access and this is what we really have to look out for today.”

Elsewhere, high-grade euro zone bond yields were 4-6 basis points higher, bouncing off some of the lowest levels in months.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, was up 4.6 bps at 0.324 percent, having a one-year low of 0.19 percent on Tuesday.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which had been the subject of a hefty safe haven bid, were up 9 bps to 2.86 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Richard Balmforth)