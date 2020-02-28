UPDATE 1-Italian government bond yields spike as coronavirus cases rise

(Adds details, context, quote)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields jumped in early trade on Friday and safe-haven bonds rallied as the coronavirus continued to spread and risk sentiment took a beating.

Share prices were headed for their worst week since the financial crisis as countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

In Italy, officials said that the death toll had risen by five from Wednesday to 17. The number of people who tested positive for the illness increased by more than 200, to 650.

The outbreak could shunt Italy’s fragile economy into its fourth recession in 12 years. Many businesses in the wealthy north are close to a standstill and hotels are reporting a wave of cancellations.

Italian 10-year government bond yields rose as much as 13 basis points in early trade to 1.20%, the highest since Jan. 24 . It was last up 10 bps at 1.18%.

The gap between that yield and Germany’s 10-year government bond yield - a key measure of risk - touched 178 bps, the highest since late August.

10-year Italian bonds are set for their worst week this year, rising 27 bps in their biggest weekly jump since late September.

The moves will hurt investors who had been buying into Italian bonds in their search for yield. Italy is one of the only sovereign bond markets to offer a positive yield to investors in the euro zone.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell below -0.60% for the first time since early October. It was last down 5 bps on the day.

Spanish and Portuguese bonds also underperformed, with the gap between their and Germany’s 10-year yields rising to their highest in nine months. .

“... We’d be advising investors to stay away from the periphery,” Mizuho’s McCallum said.

Preliminary February inflation figures from Italy and Germany are due later today, although focus is expected to remain on the coronavirus. French figures released earlier fell to 1.6% from 1.7%. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Larry King)