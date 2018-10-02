UPDATE 1-Italy 10-yr yield at 4-1/2 year high as League lawmaker mentions return to own currency

* League’s Borghi says own currency would solve most problems

* Italy’s 10-year yield up 10 bps to 3.40 pct

* “Smells clearly like the crisis days,” says analyst

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds quotes, background)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs hit their highest since March 2014 after a senior official from the League, one of the two parties in the ruling coalition, said most of the country’s problems would be solved if it returned to its own currency.

Claudio Borghi’s reference to the possibility of Italy leaving the single currency bloc jolted a market already shaken by the government’s budget proposal last week, which put Rome on a collision course with the European Union.

The yield on the country’s 10-year government bond rose 11 basis points to a 4-1/2 year high of 3.41 percent, topping the level hit after a brutal sell off on May 29 when the concerns over redenomination risk were at their peak.

The closely watched Italy/Germany bond yield spread widened to 296 basis points, only 4 basis points short of that May 29 peak, when that spread was at its widest in five years.

“In this environment when everyone is nervous, these comments just adds to the risk-off sentiment,” said Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger. “It smells clearly like the crisis days,” he added, referring to the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012, when the breakup of the currency bloc was a distinct possibility.

Rieger said market sentiment was also hit by comments from the EU’s executive head, Jean-Claude Juncker, comparing Italy with Greece.

“I would not wish that, after having really been able to cope with the Greek crisis, we’ll end up in the same crisis in Italy,” Juncker said in a speech in Germany.

Italy’s two-year government bond yield was up 6 bps to a one-month high of 1.45 percent, and five-year bond yields rose more than 10 bps to a four-month high of 2.687 percent.

Despite the reaction of both the market and the EU to the Italian government’s spending plans, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday Italy will not change its budget deficit targets.

The Italian government is to finalise the 2019-2021 budget programme later on Tuesday, he said.

Other euro zone government bond yields dropped on Tuesday as investors retreated to the safety of better-rated borrowers such as Germany, Netherlands and Austria.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, dropped to a two-week low of 0.44 percent and its two-year bond yield hit a one-month low of minus 0.595 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Karin Strohecker and Andrew Heavens)