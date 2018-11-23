UPDATE 1-Italy 2-yr bonds set for best week since early Sept, political noise helps

* Italy bonds poised for its best week since early Sept

* EU affairs minister Savona denies reports he may quit

* ECB’s Praet says too early to decide on fresh TLTROs

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with more details, Savona denial, comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year bond yield slid to two-month lows on Friday and was set for the biggest weekly drop since early September, following a press report that Italy’s EU Affairs Minister Paolo Savona is considering resigning.

Savona denied the report in Italian daily Corriere Della Sera that he was considering quitting over the government’s decision to challenge European Union budget rules.

Yields briefly rose on the denial but remained sharply lower across the curve - reflecting renewed appetite for Italian bonds this week after the European Commission’s formal moved towards disciplinary action against Italy over its expansionary budget.

Analysts said that because Savona is known for his euroscepticism, markets were cheered by Friday’s press report.

Savona became Italy’s EU Affairs Minister earlier this year after his nomination as Economy Minister by the coalition government was rejected by Italy’s president, sparking a political crisis and a rout in bond markets.

“The market’s take is simplistic, there is a European sceptic in the government - if he goes, then happy days,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Italy’s two-year bond yield slid more than 10 basis points to a two-month low at 0.88 percent. It has fallen 44 bps this week and is set for its biggest weekly fall since early September.

Italian five-year bond yields were down 11 bps on the day and 10-year yields tumbled 7 bps to 3.37 percent . That pushed the gap over German Bund yields below the key 300 bps mark for the first time in 10 days .

“Savona has been very critical regarding his stance on the EU, so if he resigns that would be credit positive for Italy,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

Sentiment towards battered Italian bonds has turned positive this week, a change analysts put down to a number of factors.

These include a sense that any disciplinary action the EU takes against Italy will take some time and with bad news heavily priced into bonds, current price levels look attractive.

Also, some positive noises from both Italian and EU officials have raised some hopes of a compromise being reached.

“The risk-reward of holding shorter maturities is in favour of buying Italian BTPs right now and that should percolate up the curve,” said Schaffrik at RBC.

The strong Italian bond price gains came even as the European Central Bank’s chief economist dashed hopes on Thursday that it was about to launch a new cash injection to alleviate the pressure on struggling lenders in countries such as Italy.

Peter Praet said it was too early to decide on a new round of multi-year loans to banks, known as TLTROs.

In broader euro zone bond markets, 10-year yields were down 1-2 bps on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in ROME; Editing by William Maclean)