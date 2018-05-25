UPDATE 1-Italy's bond yield gap with Germany hits 200 bps as sentiment sours

* Italy/Germany spread widest in 11 months

* Italy/Spain yield gap hits 100 bps for first time in six years (Writes through)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields pushed out to 200 basis points on Friday for the first time in nearly a year as fears over the spending policies and eurosceptic outlook of the incoming government hit sentiment.

The closely watched spread between two of the euro zone’s largest countries, seen by many investors as a proxy for sentiment towards the euro zone, has widened by more than 30 bps this week .

Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte this week began putting together his cabinet team, with party leaders pushing for 81-year eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona to be given the pivotal post of economy minister.

Meanwhile the equivalent Italy/Spain 10-year spread, also watched by some investors as a measure of political risk in the bloc, hit 100 bps for the first time since January 2012.

This spread is watched because of the similarity in size and credit rating between the two Southern European countries, so any significant difference in borrowing costs is considered a sign of a market under pressure.

Increasing concerns over a potential new Italian government comprising of anti-establishment parties 5-Star Movement and the League is primarily responsible for pushing these spreads wider in recent weeks.

Weakness in euro zone growth, as indicated by a recent disappointing set of PMI data, is also hurting the Southern European bond market, analysts said.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty over Italy’s fiscal policy. The thought of Savona as economy minister could be a factor but the main reason is the worries over this spending policy,” said DZ Bank analysts Sebastian Fellechner.

DZ Bank analysts believe the Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread, which was as low as 112 bps last month, could go as wide as 250 bps if a new Italian government goes on a spending spree as promised.

“I expect a second major (widening) movement when the government will begin its work,” Fellechner said.

Meanwhile, Germany’s 10-year government bond yield dipped further to hit fresh 4-1/2 month lows of 0.45 percent, after a collapse of a summit between the United States and North Korea sparked a bid for safe haven assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility,” and warned that the U.S. military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)