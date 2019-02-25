UPDATE 1-Italy's bonds rally after Fitch affirms BBB credit rating

(Recasts to reflect broader market, adds quotes)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds outperformed the broader euro zone bond market on Monday, rallying up to 11 basis points after ratings agency Fitch affirmed Italy’s credit rating at BBB.

News that President Donald Trump has delayed an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to “productive” trade talks also boosted support for riskier assets and saw German government bond yields pull away from last week’s lows.

The rally in Italian government bond yields reverses a sell-off on Friday ahead of Fitch’s review of Italy’s credit rating.

Fitch affirmed Italy’s BBB credit rating with a negative outlook after market close, nothing that it reflects “the extremely high level of general government debt and the absence of structural fiscal adjustment” as well as “uncertainty arising from the current political dynamic.”

A downgrade would have put Italy on the cusp of a junk rating, which investors fear because a fall to sub-investment grade could risk triggering forced selling of the country’s bonds by funds constrained to buy only investment grade bonds.

“Both effects contributed to the movement, but clearly the rating decision by Fitch is the most important one,” said Sebastian Fellechner, rates strategist at DZ Bank.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was down 11 basis points in early trade to 2.74 percent, pushing its spread over higher rated Germany to a three-week low of 259.5 basis points .

Short end Italian government bonds also performed with its two-year government bond yield was last down seven basis points on the day to 0.45 percent, and its five-year down 10 basis points to 1.74 percent.

Elsewhere core euro zone government bond yields rose after apparent progress in the U.S. - China trade talks boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Futures for the main European benchmarks jumped on Monday following a strong rally in Asian shares after U.S. President Trump confirmed a delay in the March 1 tariff deadline after “productive” talks with China.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, was last up nearly one basis point to 0.105 percent , while other 10-year yields in the bloc were largely flat on the day.