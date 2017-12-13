UPDATE 2-March election talk drives Italian bond yields to 2-week high

* Italian bond yields at 2-week high

* Italy likely to hold election on March 4 - media

* Italy/German yield gap also widest in 2 wks

* Broader markets await Fed rate decision (K(Updates prices, adds quote, background))

By Fanny Potkin

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose sharply to a two-week high on Wednesday following reports that Italy is likely to hold a national election on March 4, raising concerns about political uncertainty in the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

Italy’s parliament will be dissolved between Christmas and the New Year with national elections likely set for March 4, a parliamentary source in contact with the president’s office said on Wednesday.

The source said the vote could also be held on March 11, with a final decision due to be taken shortly. A national election must be held by May, but most political parties are keen to hold elections as soon as possible.

While the centre-right is seen winning most seats, opinion polls suggest it will not win an absolute majority, making a hung parliament the most likely outcome.

Having benefited from an extension of the European Central Bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy, Italian government bonds were now vulnerable to political risks, analysts said.

“It’s possible that the news served as a catalyst for the markets,” said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet. “There are likely (to be) people who bought Italian BTPs after the ECB and who have very much benefited and who are taking profits and closing their positions.”

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield shot up almost 8 basis points to 1.78 percent, its highest level in around two weeks. It was set for its biggest one-day jump in nearly five weeks.

A report by daily Il Corriere della Sera said that Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will not resign ahead of the parliament’s dissolution.

Barclays Bank said the decision to dissolve parliament with the prime minister still in office could “help contain concerns over the risk of a sudden political stability cliff straight after elections, while also buying time to try to solve the situation.”

“Gentiloni would help guarantee political continuity between legislatures,” Barclays analysts wrote in a note. “Such a government would have sufficient political capital to take important decisions.”

The gap between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields was at its widest in around two weeks at 145 bps and up from around 140 bps on Tuesday.

The sell-off in Italian bonds also dragged up Spanish and Portuguese bond yields. Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was up almost 5 bps at 1.89 percent,.

Southern European government debt has rallied strongly since the ECB in October extended its asset purchasing programme until at least September 2018, albeit at a lowered monthly amount.

The central bank meets on Thursday.

Other euro zone bond yields were also higher on the day, but markets were generally subdued ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed is widely tipped to deliver its third rate rise of the year.

More significantly, the Fed may give its strongest hint yet on how the Trump administration’s tax overhaul could affect the U.S. economy.