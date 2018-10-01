UPDATE 2-Budget anxiety keeps pressure on Italy's bond market

* Italian bond yields jump 5-12 bps

* Budget uncertainty weighs on market

* Italian 5-year CDS at one-month high

* ECB monthly asset purchases to drop by half in Oct (Updates with analysis, move in CDS, data,)

By Virginia Furness and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s bond yields rose on Monday as fears that plans for a significant increase in the country’s budget deficit will spark a clash with the EU and exacerbate already high debt levels weighed on investor sentiment.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Monday that the European Commission was set to reject Italy’s plans to lift its budget deficit to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 and open a procedure against its public accounts in February.

The proposed deficit is three times the previous administration’s target.

Giovanni Tria, the economy minister in Rome, said on Sunday that investments would fuel economic growth over the next two years and debt would be put on a downward path.

But that failed to reassure uneasy bond markets, with short-dated bond yields briefly rising more than 15 basis points on Monday , while five-year Italian debt insurance costs hit their highest level in a month. Barclays analysts said that unless Italy changed its fiscal stance and/or the European Commission allowed for meaningful fiscal leeway, frictions between Rome and Brussels were likely to escalate in coming weeks.

They said the backdrop of weakening global demand and prospects for a less accommodative monetary policy, meant markets and the European Union would consider it unlikely that Italy’s fiscal measures would be able to raise growth to 1.6 percent in 2019 and 1.7 percent in 2020 as projected.

Barclays believes growth for 2019 will be just 0.9 percent.

“The fiscal easing measures to be deployed by the government are likely to be judged only modestly growth friendly,” the bank said in a note.

The European Central Bank’s monthly asset purchases fall by half in October to 15 billion euros, eroding a key layer of support for Italian bonds.

DOWNGRADE RISK

Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister said his bank’s base case was now for a sovereign downgrade from major credit agencies. Moody’s and S&P are expected to review Italy’s ratings later this month.

Italy’s public debt level of 131 percent of GDP, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece, makes its bond market particularly vulnerable to any signs of fiscal slippage.

Italy’s two-year government bond yield surged as much as 18 basis points before pulling back to 1.07 percent, still up 3 bps on the day.

Italian five-year yields were up 4 bps, though 10-year bond yields dipped 2 bps to 3.12 percent, giving up early rises.

Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said that while the indicated rise in the budget deficit was not welcome news, the implications were perhaps as not as dire as indicated by Friday’s bond sell-off.

“Roughly speaking, based on history, an increase in the deficit next year to 2.4 percent of GDP instead of the widely expected 2.0 percent of GDP should raise the average funding cost (of Italian debt) by maybe some 5-10 bps – not by anything like 25-40 bps,” he said in a note.

While Italian bonds struggled, the country’s stock market was 1.6 percent higher - outperforming the broader euro zone. The euro was a shade firmer.

Outside Italy, euro zone bond yields were 2-4 bps higher, as a last-gasp deal between the United States and Canada on Sunday to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pushed investors to riskier assets,.