UPDATE 2-Italian bond yields hit 2-mth high, stocks down 0.6 pct, as March 4 election day confirmed

* Italian yields spike after Italian parliament dissolved

* Italian stocks down 0.6 percent

* Analyst warns of further volatility as election day approaches

* German yields also at 2-month high ahead of inflation data (Updates prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields hit fresh two-months highs on Friday, a day after the president dissolved parliament and a general election was scheduled for March 4.

The vote is expected to produce a hung parliament which could result in instability and possible market turbulence for the euro zone’s third largest economy.

The main Italian stock index meanwhile underperformed the European stock index, slipping as much as 0.64 percent.

“Even though the risk of an anti-EU government is not as big as 12 months ago, spreads could still widen further as the election day comes closer,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

“Don’t forget also the long term outlook for Italy remains challenging, with high indebtedness and low structural growth. The question for investors is what will happen in the next downturn,” he said.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond rose to 1.979 percent, up nearly 4 basis points on the day.

The bond yield spread over benchmark German Bunds was also at its widest since late October at around 154 bps.

These levels are a far cry from three weeks ago when Italian borrowing costs fell to the lowest in over a year at 1.63 percent, the result of a rally sparked by the European Central Bank’s decision to continue its bond-buying until at least September 2018.

But now, Van Vliet said ING’s forecast of a 175-200 bps Italy-German bond yield spread in the run up to the election is looking far more likely that it had at the start of the month.

“At the start of December everyone was like, really? But now it looks highly possible,” he said.

INFLATION INSIGHT

German 10-year borrowing costs also briefly hit a two-month high of 0.436 percent on Friday ahead of the release of inflation data from the bloc’s largest economy, though it was flat by midday at 0.424 pct.

The euro zone economy has surged in 2017, but the corresponding inflation boost hasn’t been quite as convincing, particularly when stripping out the effect of higher oil prices.

“The dip in core inflation is set to be followed by lower headline inflation today and next month. Whether the market looks through these falls is debatable,” Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

In an early indication of how the German number - due at 1300 GMT - could pan out, consumer prices in the state of Saxony rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in December, lower than the two percent inflation recorded in November. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker and Toby Chopra)