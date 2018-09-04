UPDATE 2-Italian bond yields tumble as market pessimism over budget recedes

* Italian bond yields drop 12-18 bps in early trade

* Analysts cite soothing budget comments from ministers as driver

* Catalonian bonds fall after reports Spanish PM has proposed a referendum

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates pricing, includes drop in Catalan bond yields,)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday, pulling further away from three-month highs with investors encouraged by soothing comments from Italian ministers on forthcoming budget proposals.

On Monday sources told Reuters Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria was pushing the parties in the governing coalition to keep next year’s budget deficit below 2 percent of output. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy’s 2019 deficit will not breach the limit set by the European Union.

“I would say the overall price action is quite encouraging and Salvini’s comments yesterday gave the market another push,” Commerzbank rates strategist Christoph Rieger said.

“The overall news and data situation is mixed at best but the fact that the market is able to stabilise underscores there are still some bargain hunters at these levels.”

Investors have shed Italian debt in droves in recent weeks on concerns that the country’s new government would implement spending plans that put its debt pile under strain and breach European Union fiscal rules.

But on Tuesday, Italian bond yields fell 12-18 basis points in early trade , having tumbled between five and nine basis points on Monday.

The two-year yield, down 18 bps at the open, was set for its biggest daily drop in almost three months at 1.27 percent, before rising slightly to 1.265 percent.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread narrowed to 269 basis points, 13 bps tighter on the day and 20 bps tighter than last week’s close, before widening three bps to 272bp.

However, yields are still at elevated levels. Italy’s benchmark 10-year bond yield at 3.1 percent is around 60 bps higher and the spread over Germany 63 bps wider than its July trough.

Rieger of Commerzbank said he was still nervous about earlier comments from Salvini and his fellow Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio indicating they will implement the will of the people rather than the will of the ratings agencies.

The comments were made after ratings agency Fitch on Friday changed Italy’s rating outlook to “negative” from “stable”. Moody’s and S&P Global are also due to review Italy’s rating by the end of October.

In addition, DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said Italian bond yields have proven volatile in recent weeks.

“The intra-day pattern in Italian bonds we have noticed is that yields move downwards in the morning hours and perform weaker in the afternoons,” he said, as was the case on Monday.

Catalonian bond yields fell across the curve on Tuesday after reports that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has proposed a referendum on greater autonomy for Catalonia, though he was said to have ruled out an independence vote for the wealthy region.

Other euro zone bond yields were up to four bps lower in sympathy with Italy, though Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was around one bps higher at 0.34 percent.

Euro zone producer prices data increased by 4.0 percent in July year-on-year, against market expectations of a 3.9 percent gain, suggesting that inflation would be higher at the next release. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Angus MacSwan and Peter Graff)