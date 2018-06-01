UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rebound on coalition deal, no-confidence vote in Spain looms

* 5-Star, League revive coalition deal

* Spain’s PM Rajoy set to lose no-confidence vote

* Italy 2-yr yields back at levels prior to Tuesday rout

* Italy's 2-year bond yield reut.rs/2Jm6oAc (Adds chart, updates price action in Spain)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs fell sharply on Friday after anti-establishment parties revived a coalition deal, apparently averting snap elections just as focus switched to Spain where the prime minister is set to be toppled.

Pedro Sanchez was almost certain to become Spain’s new leader after his Socialist party secured enough votes to force Mariano Rajoy from office in a no-confidence vote on Friday that will throw the political spotlight onto a second southern European state.

Still, efforts to end three months of political turmoil in Italy were the main focus in early trade, pushing peripheral euro zone bond yields down for a third straight day.

Italian two-year yields, which soared to five-year highs above 2.7 percent on Tuesday in a throwback to the euro debt crisis, retreated back to Monday’s levels.

The leaders of Italy’s right-wing League and the 5-Star Movement late on Thursday patched up their alliance after agreeing to substitute a eurosceptic they had initially proposed as economy minister and who had been rejected by the head of state.

The coalition deal promises to increase spending and challenge European Union fiscal rules, policies that could limit any recovery in bond markets.

“We think the relief rally in Italian BTPs (bonds), stemming from the reduction in uncertainty in the near term, should prove short-lived,” said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho International. “The fiscally profligate agenda remains.”

Italian two-year bond yields fell 45 basis points to 0.72 percent.

Ten-year Italian bond yields were 23 bps lower at 2.61 percent, well below multi-year peaks seen earlier this week above 3 percent.

The yield gap over benchmark 10-year German bond yields tightened to 223 basis points from around 242 bps late Thursday.

Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell with Italian peers, but Spanish bonds underperformed. Spain’s 10-year bond yield fell 3 bps to 1.46 percent, while Portuguese yields tumbled almost 10 bps.

Friday’s no-confidence vote in Spain could bring some volatility but was unlikely to deal bond markets a significant blow, analysts said.

“We’ve had a rude awakening of European political risks this week, so the potential fall of the Spanish government would cause volatility but the situation in Spain is very different from Italy,” said Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy, State Street Global Markets.

“The parties leading in the polls in Spain are centrists so we’re not getting the proposals for fiscal extremes as we have in Italy.”

The rally in southern European bond markets added to a sell-off in safer, top-rated bond markets in the region.

In Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, 10-year bond yields were up 4 basis points at 0.38 percent — above 13-month lows touched earlier this week at 0.19 percent.